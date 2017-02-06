In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The Fate of the Furious.”
Ads placed for the thriller had an estimated media value of $10.46 million through Sunday for two national ad airings on two networks, Fox and Fox Deportes. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 30-Feb. 5. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Just like three of the other spots on this week’s chart, this trailer was aired specifically during Super Bowl LI.
Just behind “The Fate of the Furious” in second place: Walt Disney Pictures’ “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” whose single airing had an estimated media value of $7.95 million.
TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 2” (EMV: $5.35 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “A Cure for Wellness” ($5.3 million) and, from the same studio, “Logan” ($5.3 million) round out the chart.
Only “John Wick” racked up a large number of airings (1,017), which is normally required to break into our top 5. And while the “John Wick” ad ran across 34 different networks, it’s worth noting that even though it wasn’t in the big game, it still had a Super Bowl connection: It appeared during Fox’s pre-game show.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$10.46M – The Fate of the Furious Super Bowl 2017
$7.95M – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Super Bowl 2017
$5.35M – John Wick: Chapter 2
$5.3M – A Cure for Wellness Super Bowl 2017
$5.3M – Logan Super Bowl 2017
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 01/30/2017 and 02/05/2017.
* Percent of digital activity captured across online video, social media, and search activity that was stimulated by these movie trailers and measured in comparison to all online activity in the movie category.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.