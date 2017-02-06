In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The Fate of the Furious.”

Ads placed for the thriller had an estimated media value of $10.46 million through Sunday for two national ad airings on two networks, Fox and Fox Deportes. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 30-Feb. 5. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Just like three of the other spots on this week’s chart, this trailer was aired specifically during Super Bowl LI.

Just behind “The Fate of the Furious” in second place: Walt Disney Pictures’ “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” whose single airing had an estimated media value of $7.95 million.

TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 2” (EMV: $5.35 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “A Cure for Wellness” ($5.3 million) and, from the same studio, “Logan” ($5.3 million) round out the chart.

Only “John Wick” racked up a large number of airings (1,017), which is normally required to break into our top 5. And while the “John Wick” ad ran across 34 different networks, it’s worth noting that even though it wasn’t in the big game, it still had a Super Bowl connection: It appeared during Fox’s pre-game show.