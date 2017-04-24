‘Snatched’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Snatched.”

Ads placed for the action comedy had an estimated media value of $4.99 million through Sunday for 925 national ad airings across 31 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 17-23. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) It looks like Twentieth Century Fox is targeting a wide audience, prioritizing airings across NBA Basketball games plus episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and “Today.” For network-specific budget, the studio spent the most on ABC, followed by NBC and E!.

Just behind “Snatched” in second place: Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which saw 683 national ad airings across 36 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.33 million.

TV ad placements for EuropaCorp/STX’s “The Circle” (EMV: $4.27 million), Open Road Films’ “The Promise” ($3.26 million) and the first Spanish movie ad to make our ranking, Pantelion Films’ “How to Be a Latin Lover” ($3.01 million), round out the chart.