‘Snatched’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Snatched.”
Ads placed for the action comedy had an estimated media value of $4.99 million through Sunday for 925 national ad airings across 31 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 17-23. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) It looks like Twentieth Century Fox is targeting a wide audience, prioritizing airings across NBA Basketball games plus episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and “Today.” For network-specific budget, the studio spent the most on ABC, followed by NBC and E!.
Just behind “Snatched” in second place: Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which saw 683 national ad airings across 36 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.33 million.
TV ad placements for EuropaCorp/STX’s “The Circle” (EMV: $4.27 million), Open Road Films’ “The Promise” ($3.26 million) and the first Spanish movie ad to make our ranking, Pantelion Films’ “How to Be a Latin Lover” ($3.01 million), round out the chart.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$4.99M – Snatched
$4.33M – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
$4.27M – The Circle
$3.26M – The Promise
$3.01M – How to Be a Latin Lover [Spanish]
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 04/17/2017 and 04/23/2017.
* Percent of digital activity captured across online video, social media, and search activity that was stimulated by these movie trailers and measured in comparison to all online activity in the movie category.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, an attention analytics company that tracks TV ads in real time across more than 10 million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.