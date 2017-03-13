In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “Power Rangers.”

Ads placed for this latest reboot of the superhero film had an estimated media value of $5.98 million through Sunday for 750 national ad airings across 38 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from March 6-12. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) A look at Lionsgate’s placements suggests the studio is targeting a split demographic: today’s kids/teens as well as the adults who grew up on previous versions of the franchise (Power Rangers first came on the scene as a children’s TV series in 1993, followed by movies in 1995 and 1997). The studio prioritized network-specific budget for NBC and Nick, and show-specific spend during The Big Bang Theory, The Walking Dead and Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Just behind “Power Rangers” in second place: DreamWorks Animation’s “The Boss Baby,” which saw 1,037 national ad airing across 40 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.74 million.

TV ad placements for Columbia Pictures’ “Life” (EMV: $5.7 million), Paramount Pictures’ “Ghost in the Shell” ($5.09 million) and Warner Bros. “Kong: Skull Island” ($4.73 million) round out the chart.

