In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Power Rangers.”
Ads placed for the latest version of the superhero franchise had an estimated media value of $8.37 million through Sunday for 1,345 national ad airings across 44 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from March 13-19. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) In addition to spending big on Univision and ABC, Lionsgate shelled out over $1 million (est.) for ads that aired during the 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament. With March Madness upon us, it appears the studio is looking to connect with engaged sports fans — a male-skewing audience that is potentially also interested in sci-fi/action flicks.
Just behind “Power Rangers” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “Life,” which saw 958 national ad airings across 45 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.45 million.
TV ad placements for DreamWorks Animation’s “The Boss Baby” (EMV: $5.69 million), Paramount Pictures’ “Ghost in the Shell” ($5.53 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “Smurfs: The Lost Village” ($4.24 million) round out the chart.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$8.37M – Power Rangers
$6.45M – Life
$5.69M – The Boss Baby
$5.53M – Ghost in the Shell
$4.24M – Smurfs: The Lost Village
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 03/13/2017 and 03/19/2017.
* Percent of digital activity captured across online video, social media, and search activity that was stimulated by these movie trailers and measured in comparison to all online activity in the movie category.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.