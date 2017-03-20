In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Power Rangers.”

Ads placed for the latest version of the superhero franchise had an estimated media value of $8.37 million through Sunday for 1,345 national ad airings across 44 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from March 13-19. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) In addition to spending big on Univision and ABC, Lionsgate shelled out over $1 million (est.) for ads that aired during the 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament. With March Madness upon us, it appears the studio is looking to connect with engaged sports fans — a male-skewing audience that is potentially also interested in sci-fi/action flicks.

Just behind “Power Rangers” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “Life,” which saw 958 national ad airings across 45 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.45 million.

TV ad placements for DreamWorks Animation’s “The Boss Baby” (EMV: $5.69 million), Paramount Pictures’ “Ghost in the Shell” ($5.53 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “Smurfs: The Lost Village” ($4.24 million) round out the chart.

