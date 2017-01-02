In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Hidden Figures.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $6.88 million through Sunday for 1,653 national ad airings across 39 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Dec. 26, 2016 through Jan. 1, 2017. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox spent the most on airings on NBC and BET, as well as shelling out big for placements during NFL Football games.

Right behind “Hidden Figures” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Live by Night,” which saw 724 national ad airings across 37 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.78 million.

TV ad placements for Paramount Pictures’ “Monster Trucks” (EMV: $4.68 million), Universal Pictures’ “Sing” ($4.41 million) and Universal Pictures’ “Split” ($4.36 million) round out the chart.