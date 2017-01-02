In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “.”
Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $6.88 million through Sunday for 1,653 national ad airings across 39 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Dec. 26, 2016 through Jan. 1, 2017. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox spent the most on airings on NBC and BET, as well as shelling out big for placements during NFL Football games.
Right behind “Hidden Figures” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Live by Night,” which saw 724 national ad airings across 37 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.78 million.
TV ad placements for Paramount Pictures’ “Monster Trucks” (EMV: $4.68 million), Universal Pictures’ “Sing” ($4.41 million) and Universal Pictures’ “Split” ($4.36 million) round out the chart.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$6.88M – Hidden Figures
$4.78M – Live by Night
$4.68M – Monster Trucks
$4.41M – Sing
$4.36M – Split
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 12/26/2016 and 01/01/2017.
* Percent of digital activity captured across online video, social media, and search activity that was stimulated by these movie trailers and measured in comparison to all online activity in the movie category.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, an analytics company that tracks TV ads in real time and measures attention for commercials from more than 10 million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at how studios are marketing their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.