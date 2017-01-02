Kevin Costner Taraji P Henson Hidden
In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Hidden Figures.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $6.88 million through Sunday for 1,653 national ad airings across 39 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Dec. 26, 2016 through Jan. 1, 2017. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox spent the most on airings on NBC and BET, as well as shelling out big for placements during NFL Football games.

Right behind “Hidden Figures” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Live by Night,” which saw 724 national ad airings across 37 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.78 million.

TV ad placements for Paramount Pictures’ “Monster Trucks” (EMV: $4.68 million), Universal Pictures’ “Sing” ($4.41 million) and Universal Pictures’ “Split” ($4.36 million) round out the chart.

$6.88M – Hidden Figures

Hidden Figures
Online Activity: 4.01% within the movie category*
National Airings: 1,653
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: NBC, BET
Creative Versions: 17
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $22.14M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 08/14/16

$4.78M – Live by Night

Live by Night
Online Activity: 0.42% within the movie category*
National Airings: 724
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: FOX, ESPN
Creative Versions: 14
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $13.75M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 12/11/16

$4.68M – Monster Trucks

Monster Trucks
Online Activity: 0.93% within the movie category*
National Airings: 985
Networks: 24
Most Spend On: Nick, Cartoon Network
Creative Versions: 9
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $13.77M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 12/09/16

$4.41M – Sing

Sing
Online Activity: 13.28% within the movie category*
National Airings: 2,060
Networks: 63
Most Spend On: NBC, Cartoon Network
Creative Versions: 31
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $56.55M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 02/15/16

$4.36M – Split

Split
Online Activity: 5.84% within the movie category*
National Airings: 544
Networks: 28
Most Spend On: CBS, FOX
Creative Versions: 3
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.47M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 12/07/16

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 12/26/2016 and 01/01/2017.

* Percent of digital activity captured across online video, social media, and search activity that was stimulated by these movie trailers and measured in comparison to all online activity in the movie category.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, an analytics company that tracks TV ads in real time and measures attention for commercials from more than 10 million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at how studios are marketing their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

