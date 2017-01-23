In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. claims the top spot in spending with “Fist Fight.”

Ads placed for the comedy had an estimated media value of $6.68 million through Sunday for 390 national ad airings across 38 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 16-22. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Warner Bros. spent over half of its budget on Sunday alone, prioritizing airings on Fox and CBS during NFL Football games; football fans are apparently the must-have target demo for this fight-filled comedy.

Just behind “Fist Fight” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “The Great Wall,” which saw 249 national ad airings across 24 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.72 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “A Dog’s Purpose” (EMV: $5.16 million), Paramount Pictures’’ “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” ($5.06 million) and Warner Bros.’ “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” ($4.87 million) round out the chart.