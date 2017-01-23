Fist Fight Trailer
In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. claims the top spot in spending with “Fist Fight.”

Ads placed for the comedy had an estimated media value of $6.68 million through Sunday for 390 national ad airings across 38 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 16-22. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Warner Bros. spent over half of its budget on Sunday alone, prioritizing airings on Fox and CBS during NFL Football games; football fans are apparently the must-have target demo for this fight-filled comedy.

Just behind “Fist Fight” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “The Great Wall,” which saw 249 national ad airings across 24 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.72 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “A Dog’s Purpose” (EMV: $5.16 million), Paramount Pictures’’ “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” ($5.06 million) and Warner Bros.’ “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” ($4.87 million) round out the chart.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

$6.68M – Fist Fight


Fist Fight
Online Activity: 0.71% within the movie category*
National Airings: 390
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: FOX, CBS
Creative Versions: 8
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $28.87M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 12/05/16

$5.72M – The Great Wall


The Great Wall
Online Activity: 1.47% within the movie category*
National Airings: 249
Networks: 24
Most Spend On: CBS, FOX
Creative Versions: 2
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.17M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 10/15/16

$5.16M – A Dog’s Purpose


A Dog's Purpose
Online Activity: 9.64% within the movie category*
National Airings: 1,135
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: NBC, Nick
Creative Versions: 11
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $30.99M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 11/24/16

$5.06M – xXx: Return of Xander Cage


xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Online Activity: 8.86% within the movie category*
National Airings: 1,195
Networks: 32
Most Spend On: Comedy Central, Univision
Creative Versions: 34
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $42.72M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 11/17/16

$4.87M – King Arthur: Legend of the Sword


King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Online Activity: 0.49% within the movie category*
National Airings: 2
Networks: 2
Most Spend On: CBS, FOX
Creative Versions: 1
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.75M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 01/22/17

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 01/16/2017 and 01/22/2017.

* Percent of digital activity captured across online video, social media, and search activity that was stimulated by these movie trailers and measured in comparison to all online activity in the movie category.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, an attention analytics company that tracks TV ads in real time across more than 10 million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

