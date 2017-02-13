In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Fifty Shades Darker.”
Ads placed for the romantic drama had an estimated media value of $6.95 million through Sunday for 1,464 national ad airings across 37 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 6-12. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend on CBS and NBC, with a good chunk of the budget going to three airings during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards telecast and the companion “Red Carpet Live” show on Sunday night — thereby associating a bit of Grammy star power with the dark, moody glamour of the “Shades” ad.
Just behind “Fifty Shades Darker” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Logan,” which saw 1,274 national ad airing across 53 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.46 million. TV ad placements for Universal’s “Get Out” (EMV: $4.45 million), Universal’s “The Great Wall” ($4.41 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Fist Fight” ($4.40 million) round out the chart.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$6.95M – Fifty Shades Darker
$6.46M – Logan
$4.45M – Get Out
$4.41M – The Great Wall
$4.40M – Fist Fight
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 02/06/2017 and 02/12/2017.
* Percent of digital activity captured across online video, social media, and search activity that was stimulated by these movie trailers and measured in comparison to all online activity in the movie category.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.