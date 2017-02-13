In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Fifty Shades Darker.”

Ads placed for the romantic drama had an estimated media value of $6.95 million through Sunday for 1,464 national ad airings across 37 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 6-12. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend on CBS and NBC, with a good chunk of the budget going to three airings during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards telecast and the companion “Red Carpet Live” show on Sunday night — thereby associating a bit of Grammy star power with the dark, moody glamour of the “Shades” ad.

Just behind “Fifty Shades Darker” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Logan,” which saw 1,274 national ad airing across 53 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.46 million. TV ad placements for Universal’s “Get Out” (EMV: $4.45 million), Universal’s “The Great Wall” ($4.41 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Fist Fight” ($4.40 million) round out the chart.