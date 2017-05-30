Cinema Defacto Boards ‘The Harvesters,’ ‘Love Wall,”Blind Willow’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinema Defacto, the 10-year old Parisian production company which presented Annarita Zambrano’s “Dopo La Guerra” at Cannes’s Un Certain Regard and Marcela Said’s “Los Perros” at Critics’ Week, is set to produce South-African drama “The Harvesters,” Taiwan-set romance-drama ‘Love Wall” and hand-drawn animated feature ‘Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman.”

Co-founded by Tom Dercourt and Sophoe Erbs, Cinema Defacto aims at producing international films in foreign languages out of their French production company, by building bridges with overseas partners.

“The Harvesters” marks the directorial debut of Etienne Kallos, whose short “First Born” won best short film at Venice in 2009, and “Doorman” played at Cannes’s Cinefondation and Sundance’s short film program in 2007.

The film, whose script was developed at the Cinefondation Residence and Sundance Scriptwriting Lab, charts the childhood of a sheltered Afrikaans teenager whose life starts to unravel after his parents bring home an orphan.

“The Harvesters” is lead-produced by Cinema Defacto and co-produced by Spier Films, Lava Films and Heretic. Pyramids International has acquired worldwide sales. Pyramids Distribution will release the movie in France. The project already won the Opening Shot Award from the Fondation Gan in France.

Meanwhile, “Love Wall” is the sophomore feature of Romain Cogitore. The script has won two prizes: the Sopadin award and the SACD Beaumarchais nod. “Love Wall” centers on an expected passionate romance between a 30-something rebellious, restless woman and a shy, indolent man who meet in Taiwan. Deborah Francois, Paul Hamy and Vincent Perez star in the film. Cinema Defacto is producing the film with another French banner, House on Fire.

Urban Distribution International has picked up worldwide sales. Sophie Dulac Distribution will handle the French release.

Cinema Defacto is also tackling auteur-driven animation with “Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman” which Pierre Foldes is directing, based on six short novels by critically-acclaimed Japanese writer Haruki Murakami. The project, which has received the Eurimages co-production development award, tells the tale of a lost cat and a giant frog team up to save Tokyo from an earthquake and find a meaning to their lives.

The Match Factory handles international sales. Proton Cinema, An Original Picture and micro_scope are co-producing.