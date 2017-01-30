In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “A Dog’s Purpose.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $4.5 million through Sunday for 1,082 national ad airings across 38 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 23-29. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized airings on NBC, CBS and ABC, with heavy spend during programming including “This Is Us,” “2 Broke Girls” and NBA games. That broad approach — advertising to a wide range of audiences tuned into drama, comedy and sports — helped “A Dog’s Purpose” ring up a respectable opening weekend, despite the controversy surrounding the family-friendly film.

Just behind “A Dog’s Purpose” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Fist Fight,” which saw 512 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.3 million.

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “A Cure for Wellness” (EMV: $4.13 million), Paramount Pictures’ “Rings” ($3.73 million) and Universal Pictures’ “The Great Wall” ($3.67 million) round out the chart.