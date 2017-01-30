A Dog's Purpose
In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “A Dog’s Purpose.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $4.5 million through Sunday for 1,082 national ad airings across 38 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 23-29. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized airings on NBC, CBS and ABC, with heavy spend during programming including “This Is Us,” “2 Broke Girls” and NBA games. That broad approach — advertising to a wide range of audiences tuned into drama, comedy and sports — helped “A Dog’s Purpose” ring up a respectable opening weekend, despite the controversy surrounding the family-friendly film.

Just behind “A Dog’s Purpose” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Fist Fight,” which saw 512 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.3 million.

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “A Cure for Wellness” (EMV: $4.13 million), Paramount Pictures’ “Rings” ($3.73 million) and Universal Pictures’ “The Great Wall” ($3.67 million) round out the chart.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

$4.5M – A Dog’s Purpose


A Dog's Purpose
Online Activity: 5.61% within the movie category*
National Airings: 1,082
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 13
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $39.94M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 11/24/16

$4.3M – Fist Fight


Fist Fight
Online Activity: 1.11% within the movie category*
National Airings: 512
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: FOX, Comedy Central
Creative Versions: 13
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $36.52M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 12/05/16

$4.13M – A Cure for Wellness


A Cure for Wellness
Online Activity: 2.97% within the movie category*
National Airings: 905
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: ABC, E!
Creative Versions: 9
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $13.65M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 10/19/16

$3.73M – Rings


Rings
Online Activity: 18.30% within the movie category*
National Airings: 1,099
Networks: 32
Most Spend On: Cartoon Network, Comedy Central
Creative Versions: 22
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $19.16M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 01/01/17

$3.67M – The Great Wall


The Great Wall
Online Activity: 1.99% within the movie category*
National Airings: 644
Networks: 29
Most Spend On: ESPN, Comedy Central
Creative Versions: 4
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $19.6M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 10/15/16

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 01/23/2017 and 01/29/2017.

* Percent of digital activity captured across online video, social media, and search activity that was stimulated by these movie trailers and measured in comparison to all online activity in the movie category.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, an attention analytics company that tracks TV ads in real time across more than 10 million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

