‘Hamilton’ in Los Angeles: Lin-Manuel Miranda Tells Star-Studded Opening Night Crowd ‘My Heart Is Full’

'Hamilton' Opening Night
Everyone was swarming around Lin-Manuel Miranda at the Los Angeles opening of smash musical “Hamilton” on Wednesday at the Pantages.

The star-laden audience included Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Smits, Ty Burrell, Niecy Nash, P. Diddy, Sterling K. Brown and his wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe, John Stamos, Eva Longoria, Aimee Mann, Michael Peña, Josh Groban, John StamosAva DuVernay and Halle Berry — a confluence of celebrities eager to see the musical, which has been hailed as one of the most culturally relevant and important theatrical events of the last decade. Diddy made an especially grand entrance when exited the trunk of a silver SUV that stopped in the middle of Hollywood Boulevard.

At curtain call, the creatives all got on the stage: author Ron Chernow, “the genius behind the book”; creator Miranda; director Thomas Kail; music supervisor Alex Lacamoire; choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler; sound designer Nevin Steinberg and hairstylist Charles LaPointe.

“I’m a mess,” Miranda said. “Thank you for welcoming this incredible cast with open arms. I have nothing smart to say. My heart is full.”

The theater was abuzz with celebrity action and bubbling excitement. Mayor Eric Garcetti was also there. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren strolled hand-in-hand through the lobby during intermission. Following the show, Paris Hilton was chased out of the theater by paparazzi lining the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine.

 

 

