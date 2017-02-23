A world premiere of a Center Theatre Group commission, and the American premiere of new work are on the Ahmanson Theater’s slate for 2017-18 in an announcement made by artistic director Michael Ritchie Thursday.

Running from Sept. 15, 2017 through July 29, 2018, the new season also features two Tony-nominated musicals, a Tony-winning play.

David Henry Hwang’s original piece, “Soft Power,” was commissioned to celebrate CTG’s first 50 years. He worked with Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori on the musical. Matthew Bourne will return to the Ahmanson for the American premiere of “The Red Shoes,” while director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw will work on the comic musical “Something Rotten!”

Other shows on the lineup include “The Red Shoes,” Tony-nominated “Bright Star,” Tony-winning “Something Rotten!” and Tony Award for best play winner “The Humans.” An additional production for the subscription season will be announced at a later date.

“For more than 50 years, Center Theatre Group has been working with the world’s greatest artists to present unforgettable experiences for our audiences,” said Ritchie. “As we enter our next 50 years, I am pleased to be able to offer a wide-ranging season for our vibrant and diverse city.”

“We have Stephen Karam’s new play ‘The Humans’ which swept the 2016 Tony Awards and an incredibly romantic new musical, ‘Bright Star,’ from legendary entertainer Steve Martin and Grammy winner Edie Brickell.”

Tickets for the Ahmanson Theatre’s 51st season are available by season ticket membership only. Bank of America will be the season sponsor.

See the dates for the upcoming season below:

The Red Shoes Sept. 15 – Oct. 1 (Opens Sept. 20)

Bright Star Oct. 11 – Nov. 19 (Opens Oct. 20)

Something Rotten Nov. 21 – Dec. 31 (Opens Nov. 21)

Soft Power May 3 – June 10, 2018 (Opens May 16)

The Humans June 19 – July 29, 2018 (Opens June 20)