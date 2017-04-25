Martha Lavey, Former Head of Steppenwolf Theatre, Dies at 60

Staff Writer @sahernvariety
Martha Lavey Dead
Photo by Joel Moorman

Martha Lavey, ensemble member and former artistic director of the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago, died Tuesday. She was 60.

Lavey has spent nearly two years recovering from a debilitating stroke that she suffered in May 2015. She had another stroke earlier this month.

“As faithful friends, audience members, donors, staff, artists, mentees and members of the Steppenwolf community, we were all indelibly impacted by Martha’s passion, commitment, vision and unmatched intellect,” current Steppenwolf artistic director Anna Shapiro and executive director David Schmitz said in a statement. “Martha cared deeply for each and every one of us — no matter our relationship to her or the theatre. She will be dearly missed.”

Before becoming an administrator, Lavey was an actress herself, first appearing with the company in John Malkovich’s 1981 production of “Savages” while she was still a student at Northwestern University. She later performed in several other productions, including “Aunt Dan and Lemon” in 1987 and “Love Letters” in 1990, before joining the ensemble in 1993.

Lavey served as the artistic director of Steppenwolf from 1995 to 2015, becoming the first woman in the theater to hold the role. In this position, she oversaw the productions of hundreds of plays, many of which were transferred to Broadway and abroad. The list of productions includes Tracy Letts’ “August: Osage County,” which won the 2008 Tony Award for best play, and Ken Kesey’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” among several others.

Often dubbed as the “mom” of Steppenwolf, Lavey helped usher the company into a new era of theater, bringing in new plays and writers, especially women.

Services for Lavey will be held near her parents’ home in Vienna, Virginia, at St Mark Catholic Church. A memorial to celebrate her life and her impact on Steppenwolf and the Chicago community will be held at Steppenwolf, with a date and time to be determined.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Legit News from Variety

    Loading
    ad