‘Working Girl’ Musical in Development With Songs by Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper will write the songs for a new stage musical adaptation of “Working Girl,” the hit 1988 screen comedy that starred Melanie Griffith.

Fox Stage Productions, the studio’s theatrical division, and Robyn Goodman’s Aged in Wood Productions will produce the show, which hasn’t announced a timeline, with the aim of getting it to Broadway. Kim Rosenstock, the playwright (“Tigers Be Still”) who is also a writer on Fox’s “New Girl,” will write the musical’s book based on the screenplay by Kevin Wade.

The 1980s-set “Working Girl” follows a Staten Island woman trying to make it in the male-dominated corporate world. The adaptation of the 20th Century Fox film joins a number of Fox titles moving to the stage, with Fox Stage Prods. (led by exec Bob Cohen) also at work on titles including “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” Goodman’s Broadway track record, meanwhile, includes “Avenue Q” and “Cinderella.”

Lauper’s last musical, “Kinky Boots,” won her a 2013 Tony for score as well as the award for new musical. The show is now heading into its fifth year on Broadway with Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco currently starring.

Further details for “Working Girl” — including timeline, director, full creative team, and casting — remain to be announced.