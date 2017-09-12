Carney Awards to Honor William H. Macy, Wendie Malick, Richard Kind

William H. Macy, Wendie Malick, William Fichtner, Richard Kind, and Xander Berkeley will be honored next month at the third annual Carney Awards, which celebrate achievements in character acting.

The L.A.-based awards are named after Oscar and Emmy-winning actor Art Carney. Radio personality Elvis Duran, along with Elvis Duran Group CEO David Katz, his brother Jim Katz, and Art’s son Brian Carney created and executive produce the event.

“Character actors are rarely singled out and given the recognition they not only deserve, but that they’ve earned,” Brian Carney said. “It was my father’s wish that this award would do just that. He wanted them to get their chance in the spotlight. And he wanted it done with integrity and class. The Carney Awards accomplishes his wishes on every level.”

Past honorees include Gary Cole, Stephen Tobolowsky, Dan Hedaya, Conchata Ferrell, and Steve Buscemi. Additional honorees will be released in the coming weeks.

“I never understood why the hardest working actors in Hollywood were almost always excluded from receiving awards and recognition for the great work that they do. We created the Carney Awards to rectify that injustice,” Duran said. “Character actors are the back bone of almost every movie and television show ever made. It’s time for them to get the recognition they so deserve.”

The third annual Carney Awards will be handed out in a ceremony hosted by Tom Bergeron (“Dancing With the Stars”) at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.