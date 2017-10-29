You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump, Michael Moore Start Twitter War Over Broadway Show

Gordon Cox

Michael Moore Broadway Terms of My Surrender
CREDIT: Joan Marcus

Donald Trump and Michael Moore dueled on Twitter over Moore’s recent Broadway show, with Trump taking a potshot at Moore’s “The Terms of My Surrender” in the midst of a series of tweets about First Responders Day and the JFK files.

Trump had not attended the production, at which Moore made a point of reserving a box seat at every performance for the president. But early Saturday evening, Trump tweeted, “While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!”

“Terms of My Surrender” closed Oct. 22, and while it’s true the show was a middling performer at the box office, it wasn’t poor sales that forced it to close. The production, announced as a limited, 12-week run, had always been scheduled to wrap up last weekend.

Moore responded to Trump with a string of tweets, starting with “1) You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency– which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early. NOT SAD.” He proceeded to call attention to casualties in Afghanistan, the lack of response to Hurricane Maria and the news that Robert Mueller will soon serve the first indictment in his investigation of the Russian interference in the presidential election.

He finished with a last jab about the impeachment that he hopes will cut Trump’s presidency short: “10) On Broadway, Donald, they call it a ‘LIMITED ENGAGEMENT’ — just like we’re planning on making your presidency.”

 

