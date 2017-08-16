London Success ‘Travesties’ to Play Broadway

A well-received London revival of Tom Stoppard’s 1974 play “Travesties” is making the move to Broadway, with the Roundabout Theater Company giving a spring slot to the production that originated at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Tom Hollander (“The Night Manager”) will reprise his performance as Henry Carr, a man losing his memory in 1917 Zurich, where the lives of James Joyce, Lenin and artist Tristan Tzara all intersect. Playwright-director Patrick Marber (“Closer”) stages the show, which went on to a West End run at the Apollo Theater following its bow at the Menier.

Work from London’s Menier Chocolate Factory is no stranger to Broadway; the recent Tony-winning revival of “The Color Purple” launched there, as did the 2010 Broadway revival of “La Cage Aux Folles.” The company’s “Sunday in the Park With George” play at one of the Roundabout’s Broadway stages in 2008.

The Roundabout presents “Travesties” in association with Chocolate Factory Productions and Sonia Friedman Productions. Commercial producer Friedman backed the play’s West End run; also on her Broadway docket this season is the upcoming New York iteration of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

“Travesties” begins previews March 29 ahead of an April 24 opening at Studio 54. Before then, the venue will be home to the just-announced revival of “Children of a Lesser God.”