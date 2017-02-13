A new production of Harvey Fierstein’s seminal “Torch Song Trilogy” — now simply called “Torch Song” — will open the fall season at Off Broadway’s Second Stage Theater, in a staging starring Michael Urie and directed by Moises Kaufman.

Urie will play Arnold — the lead role first played by Fierstein in the original Off Broadway and Broadway productions in the late 1970s and early 1980s — as well as in the 1988 movie version. Fierstein, who won Tonys for best play and best actor in “Torch Song” in 1983 as well as subsequent trophies for “La Cage Aux Folles” (book of a musical) and “Hairspray” (actor), has given the script a new edit to go along with the newly shortened title.

The storyline follow the life of drag performer Arnold, with each of the three separate plays — “International Stud,” “Fugue in a Nursery” and “Widows and Children First!” — centering on a different stage of his life.

Urie (“Ugly Betty”) has previously appeared Off Broadway in shows including “Buyer & Cellar” and “The Temperamentals.” Kaufman directed shows including “The Heiress,” “I Am My Own Wife,” “Gross Indecency” and “The Laramie Project.”

At Second Stage, “Torch Song” will begin previews Sept. 26 prior to an October opening with an exact date still to be set. Second Stage’s full 2017-18 slate hasn’t yet been announced.