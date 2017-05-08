Broadway Box Office: Tony Nominations Power New Plays

With Tony nominations dropping early last week to add a jolt of awards-season buzz to the Broadway box office, plays were the biggest beneficiaries in an overall steady week as both “Oslo” and “A Doll’s House, Part 2” reported major increases in sales.

“Oslo” ($692,338), which just this morning gained the endorsement of the Lortel Awards and the Outer Critics Circle Awards, rose by almost 20% and hit a fairly impressive tally for a play in a nonprofit venue. The week’s gross at “A Doll’s House, Part 2” ($276,160) didn’t look like much, but it represented a jump of more than 90% compared to the prior week’s tally, and the numbers look poised to go up further in the wake of awards hype and glowing reviews. Nominated revival “The Little Foxes” ($456,576) got a nice rise as well, and new play nominees “Sweat” ($314,734) and “Indecent” ($254,338) also upticked, though less impressively.

The noms seemed to have had less of an immediate effect on musicals, in part because many of the nominated productions were already big earners. “Dear Evan Hansen” ($1,296,755) moved up a bit, as did “Come From Away” ($1,08,080), while “Groundhog Day” ($823,512) got the biggest rise, hitting its highest gross yet. “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” ($875,723) — which led the nominations list — actually slipped, but that was attributable to the fact that Tony nominated star Josh Groban was out on vacation for a number of those performances.

Otherwise, there wasn’t much to report in the week’s sales numbers, as few of the individual gains and losses registered much. The biggest rise came at “Hamilton” ($3,141,642), jumping more than $350,000 to top $3 million again. The title was followed in the Top 10 by “Hello, Dolly!” ($1,963,963) and “The Lion King” ($1,950,008).

Overall Broadway sales notched up slightly to $32.9 million for 36 shows now playing. Attendance downticked a bit to 290,718, or 84% of the Street’s overall capacity.