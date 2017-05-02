Watch the 2017 Tony Nominations Live Online

The 71st annual Tony Award nominations will be announced live on Tuesday morning.

Christopher Jackson and Jane Krakowski will do the honors of announcing the 2017 nominees. Jackson it known for appearing in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In The Heights” and “Hamilton” — the latter earned him a Tony nomination for featured actor in a musical. He currently plays Chunk Palmer in the CBS courtroom drama “Bull.” Krakowski is known for her roles on “30 Rock” and more recently “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” The actress won a Tony in 2003 for her role in “Nine” and has been nominated on two other occasions — in 1990 for “Grand Hotel” and for “She Loves Me” last year in 2016.

Those who want to follow along with the nominations as they are announced should go to http://www.TonyAwards.com started at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT). CBS This Morning will also air the nominations live at that time.

The nominees will be announced from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center in Manhattan. While “Hamilton” dominated last year’s nominees and cleaned up at the awards as well, this year seems less predictable with “Hello, Dolly!” and “Dear Even Hanson” expected to get at least some recognition.

The 2017 Tony Awards will take place on June 11. Hosted by Kevin Spacey, the ceremony will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, and will be televised live on CBS.