Tony Nominations Announced: Full List of 2017 Nominees

The 71st annual Tony Award nominations will be announced live on Tuesday morning.

Christopher Jackson and Jane Krakowski will do the honors of announcing the 2017 nominees. Jackson it known for appearing in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In The Heights” and “Hamilton” — the latter earned him a Tony nomination for featured actor in a musical. He currently plays Chunk Palmer in the CBS courtroom drama “Bull.” Krakowski is known for her roles on “30 Rock” and more recently “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” The actress won a Tony in 2003 for her role in “Nine” and has been nominated on two other occasions — in 1990 for “Grand Hotel” and for “She Loves Me” last year in 2016.

While “Hamilton” dominated last year’s nominees and cleaned up at the awards as well, this year seems less predictable with “Hello, Dolly!” and “Dear Even Hanson” expected to get at least some recognition.

The 2017 Tony Awards will take place on June 11. Hosted by Kevin Spacey, the ceremony will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York, and will be televised live on CBS.

See the full list of nominees below, updated as they are announced:

Best Play:

“A Doll’s House, Part 2”

“Indecent”

“Oslo”

“Sweat”

Best Musical:

“Come From Away”

“Dear Evan Hansen”

“Groundhog Day The Musical”

“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”

Best Book of a Musical:

“Come From Away” — Irene Sankoff and David Hein

“Dear Evan Hansen” — Steven Levenson

“Groundhog Day The Musical” — Danny Rubin

“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” — Dave Malloy

Best Original Score:

“Come From Away” — Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein

“Dear Evan Hansen” — Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

“Groundhog Day The Musical” — Music & Lyrics: Tim Minchin

“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” — Music & Lyrics: Dave Malloy

Best Revival of a Play:

“August Wilson’s Jitney”

“Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”

“Present Laughter”

“Six Degrees of Separation”

