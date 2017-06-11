How to Watch the 71st Annual Tony Awards Live

The 71st annual Tony Awards are just hours away from honoring the very best of Broadway for the 2016-17 season. Tony-winner Kevin Spacey will host Sunday’s show live from Radio City Music Hall.

This weekend marks the biggest night for the world of theater, but catching the presentation as it’s happening might prove difficult for some West Coast thespians. CBS will air the three-hour event promptly at 8 p.m. ET on the East Coast. Those along the Pacific can then catch the ceremony at 8 p.m. PT on delay.

CBS All Access will also air a live stream of your local CBS station, which means anyone west of the Mississippi is still up a river without a paddle. CBS News will have a Tonys red carpet special beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Other options include Hulu TV, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube. These services will also be region locked come curtain.

General managers Nina Lannan and Alan Wasser have already been named the Tony honors for excellence recipients. James Earl Jones will be presented with this season’s special Tony Award for lifetime achievement. The 2017 Isabelle Stevenson Award will be awarded to original “A Chorus Line” castmember Baayork Lee. Musicals “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” and plays “Oslo” and “A Doll’s House, Part 2” lead the pack in nominations.

See Variety‘s full list of predictions here.