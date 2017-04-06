The Tony Awards Administration Committee emerged from the Broadway season’s third eligibility meeting with new rulings on a small batch of shows, including productions with high-profile stars including Mark Ruffalo (“The Price”) and Sally Field (“The Glass Menagerie”).

Considering a run of productions that opened over the three month period of January through March, the committee offered few deviations from the standard rule of thumb that considers above-the-title performers as eligible for lead acting categories and those billed below-the-title for featured nominations. For the Roundabout Theater Company’s revival of “The Price,” three of the four above-the-title actors — Danny DeVito, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht — have been deemed featured players, leaving Ruffalo as the production’s candidate for a lead actor nod.

Field, meanwhile, will be considered the lead of “The Glass Menagerie,” in keeping with tradition for the role of Amanda Wingfield, with co-star Joe Mantello also up for lead. (That leaves fellow cast members Madison Ferris and Finn Wittrock in the running for featured acting nominations.) Gideon Glick, who plays the protagonist of new play “Significant Other,” has been deemed a lead.

Meanwhile, members of the ensemble cast of “Come From Away,” the musical that’s gaining increasing traction in the awards-season conversation, will all be considered for featured acting categories.

For the strong-selling “Sunset Boulevard” revival — for which Glenn Close will not be eligible for a Tony, since she’s reprising a role for which she’s already won the trophy — David Cullen and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber will be eligible for their expanded orchestrations for the new staging, while Tracy Christensen’s costume design, which incorporates elements of the initial production’s designs, will also be eligible.

The Tony admin committee will meet one more time during the 2016-17 season to rule on questions of eligibility before the nominations are decided for the 2017 Tony Awards. Nominations will be announced May 2, with the awards ceremony set for June 11.