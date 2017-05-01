Tony Awards: Dallas Theater Center Wins 2017 Regional Tony

Dallas Theater Center will take home the 2017 Regional Theater Tony Award, with its leadership due to receive the trophy during the 71st Annual Tony Awards.

The Tonys hand out its annual regional award as a means of recognizing work that happens beyond the confines of Broadway. In recent years, the award has also made Off Broadway troupes eligible as well. Last year the honor went to Paper Mill Playhouse, the New Jersey company that’s a short trip over the river from Manhattan.

Founded in 1959, Dallas Theater Center produces a range of new and classic plays and musicals, and also maintains a resident acting company for a local audience of more than 100,000. (In recent seasons, the musical adaptation of “Hee Haw” premiered there.) The theater, led by artistic director Kevin Moriarty and managing director Jeff Woodward, also runs a youth accessibility program, Project Discovery, and this year launched Public Works Dallas (an expansion of a program at Off Broadway’s Public Theater), which incorporates the community into large-cast productions.

The regional Tony is one of a string of special awards — including the Tony honors and the award for charitable work — that get announced prior to the competitive nominations. This year’s full roster of noms will be announced May 2 ahead of a June 11 ceremony, set to be hosted by Kevin Spacey and Radio City Music Hall.