At long last, the wait for west coast Hamilfans is over.

Tickets to Hollywood Pantages Theater’s production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning juggernaut, “Hamilton,” the story of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary, will be on sale to the public starting April 30 at 10 a.m. at http://www.HollywoodPantages.com/Hamilton and http://www.Ticketmaster.com.

An exclusive pre-sale for American Express Cardmembers will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

Performances for “Hamilton” at the Pantages will run Aug. 11- Dec. 30, 2017.