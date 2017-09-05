Veteran Broadway Publicist Andy Snyder Opens New Agency

Andy Snyder, the longtime theater publicist who most recently served as creative director and vice president of theatrical PR firm DKC/O&M, has struck out on his own, launching the independent agency Thinkwell NYC.

Snyder will specialize in written material for agencies and businesses, including press releases, ad copy, speechwriting and branding. For theatrical PR, he’ll work exclusively with DKC/O&M and its clients, a list that currently include shows Broadway shows “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Hello, Dolly!” and “Kinky Boots” as well as organizations such as the American Theater Wing.

Snyder has worked with the team at DKC/O&M — which was known as O&M Co., prior to its acquisition by DKC — for eight years on shows including “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,” “The Humans,” “Sleep No More” and “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” He’s also had stints at PMK and at now-defunct theatrical PR agency Barlow-Hartman.

Thinkwell NYC will offer a roster of services that includes strategic messaging, content marketing, ghostwriting and PR consultation, among others. Through its partnership with DKC/O&M, the firm will provide creative materials for the bulk of DKC/O&M’s slate, including upcoming shows “Springsteen on Broadway,” Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape for Margaritaville” and Steve Martin’s “Meteor Shower” with Amy Schumer.