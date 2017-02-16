“The Minutes,” the new play by actor and “August: Osage County” writer Tracy Letts, has locked in a Broadway slot in early 2018 with Scott Rudin producing.

Anna D. Shapiro, who directed the Pulitzer Prize-winning “August” on Broadway in the staging that earned that year’s Tony Award for best play (as well as the director award for Shapiro), will direct the show. Prior to its Broadway run, the play will premiere at Steppenwolf Theater, the Chicago company where “August” premiered.

Shapiro has been artistic director of Steppenwolf since 2015. Rudin previously worked with Shapiro on the Broadway productions of Larry David’s “Fish in the Dark” as well as Stephen Adly Guirgis’ “The Motherf***er With The Hat.”

The Broadway announcement for “The Minutes” comes soon after Letts’ 2004 play, “Man From Nebraska,” earned prominent critical praise following the work’s belated New York premiere at Off Broadway’s Second Stage Theater.

“The Minutes” centers on a town council meeting where municipal history, a local hero and the promise of reserved parking collide to dig up uncomfortable truths. The play will bow at Steppenwolf in late 2017 ahead of its spring stint on Broadway, where the production begins previews Feb. 6 ahead of a March 8 opening. Further details, including casting and Broadway venue, remain to be set.