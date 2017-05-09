Broadway’s ‘The Glass Menagerie’ With Sally Field to Close This Month

The Broadway revival of “The Glass Menagerie,” with a cast led by Sally Field, has thrown in the towel earlier than initially expected, with the production, which had been scheduled to play through the summer, now set to close later this month.

Field scored a 2017 Tony nomination for her performance as Amanda Wingfield (as well as nods from the Drama League and the Outer Critics Circle), and although reviews for the production were divided, it received its fair share of praise for director Sam Gold’s stripped-down take on the Tennessee Williams classic. Following relatively quickly on the heels of a successful 2013 revival of the play and faced with a crowded and competitive Broadway slate, the latest “Glass Menagerie” never quite took off at the box office, with weekly sales cresting a bit below $450,000 and last week falling to about $270,000, with the week’s attendance averaging 65%.

Joe Mantello, Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris (in her Broadway debut) round out the cast of the show, which is produced by Scott Rudin — whose revival of “Hello, Dolly!” has become the heat magnet of the Broadway season, and whose production of “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” directed by Gold, snagged eight Tony nominations — and Lincoln Center Theater, the nonprofit whose production of “Oslo” is also a major Tony contender.

“The Glass Menagerie,” which has initially been set to run through July 2, will now shutter May 21.

 

