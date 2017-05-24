Next Year’s Tony Race Gets a Contender With ‘The Band’s Visit’

Legit Editor @GCoxVariety
The Band's Visit review
Ahron R. Foster

“The Band’s Visit,” the Off Broadway musical that’s picked up a slew of trophies this year, has locked in the details of its Broadway run, opening at the Barrymore Theater in the fall — and angling for a spot in the competition for the 2017-18 Tony Awards.

Related

The Band's Visit review

Off Broadway Review: ‘The Band’s Visit’ Starring Tony Shalhoub

Songwriter David Yazbek and book writer Itamar Moses’ musical was already on Broadway’s radar following the glowing reviews it earned in its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in December. The brewing commercial transfer only gained further momentum in recent weeks as the show has garnered an armful of awards, including top new musical honors from the New York Drama Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortels, the Outer Critics Circle and the Obies.

Directed by David Cromer (“Our Town,” “Tribes”), “Band’s Visit” follows an Egyptian police band that’s mistakenly sent to a tiny village in the middle of the Israeli desert, chronicling the unexpected relationships that develop between the townspeople and the band members. No cast for the Broadway staging has yet been set, but the Off Broadway incarnation starred Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk, the “Indecent” actress who won an acting award at the Lortels.

“Band’s Visit” is produced by NETworks Presentations president Orin Wolf, John Styles (“Beautiful”) and Jon N. Hart Jr. (“Once”). The show begins previews Oct. 7 ahead of a Nov. 9 opening at the Barrymore, where the limited run of “Six of Degrees of Separation” wraps up this summer.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Legit News from Variety

    Loading
    ad