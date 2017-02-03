Broadway bookies can eliminate the upcoming revival of “Sunday in the Park With George” and its stars, Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford, from their betting on the race for the Tony Awards: The producers of the limited-run production, which begins previews next week, have opted to take the show out of the running entirely.

In a statement from the musical’s reps, producers (led by Ambassador Theater Group) are said to have made the move to withdraw in light of the season’s jam-packed, competitive slate of musicals. Although no further elaboration was given, the decision seems most likely driven by financial concerns. With a limited run that ends April 23, the production has precious little time to make back its money, and giving away some 1,600 tickets to Tony voters would take a big chunk out of its revenue. Because the production closes more than month before the awards ceremony, any Tonys the show wins wouldn’t help the production’s box office.

“The producers of ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ will not be submitting Hudson Theatre’s engagement of this New York City Center production for awards eligibility,” the statement reads. “With a season so full of tremendous, soon-to-be long-running new musicals and revivals, the producers feel this extremely limited, special run of ‘Sunday’ stands most appropriately outside of any awards competition. The production is nevertheless proud to be part of such a landmark Broadway season.”

With its exit, “Sunday in the Park” leaves the field to fellow revivals including “Sunset Boulevard,” opening next week with Glenn Close, and this spring’s megaselling “Hello, Dolly!” starring Bette Midler, as well as “Falsettos,” “Cats” and the upcoming “Miss Saigon.” Meanwhile, potential contenders for the lead actor in a musical race, in which Gyllenhaal would have vied, include Ben Platt of “Dear Evan Hansen,” Josh Groban (“Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812”), Andy Karl (“Groundhog Day”) and David Hyde Pierce (“Hello, Dolly!”)