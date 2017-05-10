Broadway Musical ‘School of Rock’ Turns a Profit, Recoups $15 Million Investment

The Broadway musical “School of Rock” has turned a profit, with producers of the show announcing the recoupment of its capitalization cost of $15 million.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber crowdpleaser in which young actors play rock instruments live on stage has seen weekly sales fluctuate with the city’s tourism tides, but the production’s box office has proven generally robust, particularly in those school-break weeks when family audiences are in town. Since starting performances in November 2015, the show has earned a total of $80.8 million over 78 weeks.

Late last year, “School of Rock” opened a London production on the West End, where the show broke house records at the New London Theater. A U.S. tour is also in the works, set to launch in Rochester, N.Y., in September.

“School of Rock” is one of four Lloyd Webber musicals current on Broadway, with longrunner “The Phantom of the Opera” joined this season by “Cats” and the limited run of “Sunset Boulevard.” Laurence Connor, who also directed this season’s revival of “Miss Saigon,” directs the show, which has a book by Julian Fellowes and lyrics by Glenn Slater.

Lloyd Webber produces “School of Rock” for his company The Really Useful Group, along with Warner Music Group & Access Industries, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization. Nina Lannan, who will pick up a Tony Honor this June, and Madeleine Lloyd Webber are on board as exec producers.