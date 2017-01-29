The new plays on tap for the Roundabout Theater Company’s 2017-18 season include the world premiere of the latest by Joshua Harmon, whose play “Significant Other” will open on Broadway later this spring, as well as shows by Anna Ziegler and Lindsey Ferrentino.

Harmon (pictured above) got his start with the Roundabout. His play “Bad Jews” bowed at Roundabout Underground, where it proved popular enough to warrant a return run at the Roundabout’s larger Off Broadway space, the Laura Pels. “Significant Other” also premiered at the Roundabout, where it got picked up for a commercial Broadway transfer that begins performances Feb. 14.

Harmon’s latest, “Skintight,” centers on the entanglements between a divorced woman, her fashion-designer father, his much-younger boyfriend and her 20-year-old son. Daniel Aukin, who also directed “Bad Jews,” will stage the show in a run that begins performances in May 2018 at the Pels.

Also on the docket at the Pels are “The Last Match,” about two tennis stars competing in the semifinals of the U.S. Open, written by Ziegler (whose play “Photograph 51” had a West End run starring Nicole Kidman), and Ferrentino’s “Amy and the Orphans,” about two siblings who, after their father’s death, embark on a road trip with their sister, who has Down Syndrome. Ferrentino’s earlier play “Ugly Lies the Bone” bowed at the Roundabout Underground in 2015, and will be produced at London’s National Theater beginning next month.

At the Underground, the Roundabout’s smaller stage dedicated to emerging playwrights, the theater has lined up “Too Heavy for Your Pocket,” Jireh Breon Holder’s play about two young couples at the height of the Civil Rights era, for a run during the 2017-18 season.

Productions to play on the Roundabout’s two Broadway stages have yet to be announced for 2017-18. One more title at the Underground remains to be set.