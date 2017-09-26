‘Pretty Woman’ Musical Sets Broadway Path With Bryan Adams, Garry Marshall

The musical adaptation of the smash 1990 romantic comedy “Pretty Woman” has laid out its route to Broadway, with a creative team that includes musician Bryan Adams and Garry Marshall, the director of the film, as well as a cast led by Samantha Barks, one of the stars of the film version of “Les Miserables,” and Tony winner Steve Kazee (“Once”).

The musical will play a tryout run at Chicago’s Oriental Theater in spring 2018, with a fall 2018 opening planned on Broadway at one of the theaters owned by the Nederlander Organization.

“Pretty Woman” will have a score by Adams, whose 40-year career in music has included a string of hits such as “Summer of ’69” and “I Do It For You,” and frequent collaborator Jim Vallance, with book by writer-director-producer Marshall and J.F. Lawton, who penned the screenplay for the film. Jerry Mitchell (“Kinky Boots,” “On Your Feet!”) directs and choreographs.

Banks will make her Broadway debut in “Pretty Woman,” with Kazee returning to Broadway for the first time since “Once,” the 2012 musical that won him a Tony for lead actor in a musical. No other casting has yet been set.

Paula Wagner, the Hollywood veteran who also produces on Broadway, will produce “Pretty Woman” with a team that includes Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Roy Furman, James L. Nederlander, Caiola Productions, Hunter Arnold, Stage Entertainment and The John Gore Organization.

The hit movie “Pretty Woman” starred Julia Roberts, in what his likely her most iconic role, opposite Richard Gere. The storyline follows the unexpected romance that develops between a prostitute and the businessman who hires her.

The design team will include David Rockwell (sets), Gregg Barnes (costumes), Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg (lights) and John Shivers (sound). 101 Productions, Ltd. will serve as executive producer and general manager.

“Pretty Woman” will play a five-week run at Chicago’s Oriental Theater starting March 13. Further details, including exact Broadway dates and theater, remain to be set.