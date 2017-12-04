New York City Ballet Chief Under Investigation for Sexual Harassment

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peter Martins Sexual Harassment
CREDIT: Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Peter Martins, the artistic director of New York City Ballet and an instructor at School of American Ballet, has been accused of sexual harassment, and suspended from teaching his weekly class at the school, according to a new report.

According to an article in the New York Times, Martins has been accused of harassment in an anonymous letter. Both NYCB and the school told that publication that the allegations in the letter had not yet been substantiated but that the “safety and well-being of our students is our absolute priority.” (Variety has contacted both City Ballet and the school for further comment.)

According to the report, the letter contained no specifics about the accusations against Martins, who has has been the artistic director of City Ballet since 1989. News of the investigation comes soon after the suspension of conductor James Levine at the Metropolitan Opera, another organization that performs on the Lincoln Center campus in New York City.

The accusations come amidst a wave of investigations and accusations into entertainment industry figures including Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose, and Matt Lauer, among many others. On stage in New York, the playwright Israel Horovitz was accused of sexual abuse and harassment by nine women.

More Legit

  • Peter Martins Sexual Harassment

    New York City Ballet Chief Under Investigation for Sexual Harassment

    Peter Martins, the artistic director of New York City Ballet and an instructor at School of American Ballet, has been accused of sexual harassment, and suspended from teaching his weekly class at the school, according to a new report. According to an article in the New York Times, Martins has been accused of harassment in […]

  • Hello, Dolly! Bette Midler

    Broadway Box Office: 'Hello, Dolly!' Gets Even Hotter

    Peter Martins, the artistic director of New York City Ballet and an instructor at School of American Ballet, has been accused of sexual harassment, and suspended from teaching his weekly class at the school, according to a new report. According to an article in the New York Times, Martins has been accused of harassment in […]

  • Armie Hammer

    Armie Hammer to Make Broadway Debut in 'Straight White Men'

    Peter Martins, the artistic director of New York City Ballet and an instructor at School of American Ballet, has been accused of sexual harassment, and suspended from teaching his weekly class at the school, according to a new report. According to an article in the New York Times, Martins has been accused of harassment in […]

  • Once On This Island review

    Broadway Review: 'Once on This Island'

    Peter Martins, the artistic director of New York City Ballet and an instructor at School of American Ballet, has been accused of sexual harassment, and suspended from teaching his weekly class at the school, according to a new report. According to an article in the New York Times, Martins has been accused of harassment in […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'A Streetcar Named Desire' Was a First Stop for Many Top Stars

    Peter Martins, the artistic director of New York City Ballet and an instructor at School of American Ballet, has been accused of sexual harassment, and suspended from teaching his weekly class at the school, according to a new report. According to an article in the New York Times, Martins has been accused of harassment in […]

  • Justin Huff

    Broadway Casting Director Fired for Sexual Misconduct (EXCLUSIVE)

    Peter Martins, the artistic director of New York City Ballet and an instructor at School of American Ballet, has been accused of sexual harassment, and suspended from teaching his weekly class at the school, according to a new report. According to an article in the New York Times, Martins has been accused of harassment in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad