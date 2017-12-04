New York City Ballet Chief Under Investigation for Sexual Harassment

Peter Martins, the artistic director of New York City Ballet and an instructor at School of American Ballet, has been accused of sexual harassment, and suspended from teaching his weekly class at the school, according to a new report.

According to an article in the New York Times, Martins has been accused of harassment in an anonymous letter. Both NYCB and the school told that publication that the allegations in the letter had not yet been substantiated but that the “safety and well-being of our students is our absolute priority.” (Variety has contacted both City Ballet and the school for further comment.)

According to the report, the letter contained no specifics about the accusations against Martins, who has has been the artistic director of City Ballet since 1989. News of the investigation comes soon after the suspension of conductor James Levine at the Metropolitan Opera, another organization that performs on the Lincoln Center campus in New York City.

The accusations come amidst a wave of investigations and accusations into entertainment industry figures including Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose, and Matt Lauer, among many others. On stage in New York, the playwright Israel Horovitz was accused of sexual abuse and harassment by nine women.