Playwright Paula Vogel to Receive Obie Award for Lifetime Achievement

Legit Editor @GCoxVariety
Paula Vogel
Abel Fermin/REX/Shutterstock

Paula Vogel, the Pulitzer-winning playwright who recently made her Broadway debut with the play “Indecent,” will be given the lifetime achievement at the 2017 Obie Awards, the annual honors for Off Broadway work.

Related

Indecent Broadway

Why the Creators of Broadway’s ‘Indecent’ Stuck With It for 20 Years

Vogel, who won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for “How I Learned to Drive” in 1998, has long been an Off Broadway stalwart, with shows including “The Mineola Twins,” “The Baltimore Waltz,” “Hot ‘n’ Throbbing,” “The Long Christmas Ride Home” and “A Civil War Christmas.” In New York, “Indecent,” Vogel and co-creator Rebecca Taichman’s look at the story behind the controversial Yiddish theater play “The God of Vengeance,” premiered at Off Broadway’s Vineyard Theater before its Broadway transfer.

Vogel has also been influential as a mentor to younger playwrights, founding the playwriting program at Brown University in 1984 and running it until 2008. From 2008 to 2012, she held a position at the Yale School of Drama.

The Obies are given out annually by the American Theater Wing — which co-presents the Tony Awards every year — and by The Village Voice. Vogel will take home her prize at the 62nd Annual Obie Awards ceremony set for May 22 at Webster Hall in downtown Manhattan.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Legit News from Variety

    Loading
    ad