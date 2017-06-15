Patti LuPone Won’t Perform for Trump: ‘I Hate the Motherf—er’

President Donald Trump is not welcome at Broadway’s “War Paint.” Patti LuPone made that much clear at the Tony Awards on Sunday.

LuPone, whose performance in the musical earned her an acting nomination, adamantly said Trump shouldn’t see her show while speaking to Variety‘s Gordon Cox on the Tony Awards red carpet, adding, “Well I hope he doesn’t, because I won’t perform if he does.”

And why doesn’t she want him to attend?

“Because I hate the motherf—er. How’s that?,” she offered.

Other nominees, however, hoped their shows might enlighten the president.

“Maybe it would give him a little bit of a soul? It’s hard not to feel things when you’re watching our performance,” Deneé Benton of “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” said.

Corey Hawkins, who was nominated for his work in “Six Degrees of Separation,” suggested that Trump should see his play “because it’s about connection. It’s about reaching out, and it’s about seeing each other for who we are, and it’s about honesty, and it’s about love. I think our country could stand to use a lot of that right now.”

And although Trump has called the Broadway smash musical “Hamilton” “highly overrated,” Leslie Odom Jr., who originated the role of the musical’s antagonist Aaron Burr, said he would love for the president to experience the show, adding, “I love the message of that show. Obviously I put my whole heart behind the message of that show. I believe that that show speaks for itself.”