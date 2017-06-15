Patti LuPone Won’t Perform for Trump: ‘I Hate the Motherf—er’

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin

President Donald Trump is not welcome at Broadway’s “War Paint.” Patti LuPone made that much clear at the Tony Awards on Sunday.

LuPone, whose performance in the musical earned her an acting nomination, adamantly said Trump shouldn’t see her show while speaking to Variety‘s Gordon Cox on the Tony Awards red carpet, adding, “Well I hope he doesn’t, because I won’t perform if he does.”

Related

Kevin Spacey Tony Awards

3 Big Takeaways From 2017 Tonys

And why doesn’t she want him to attend?

“Because I hate the motherf—er. How’s that?,” she offered.

Other nominees, however, hoped their shows might enlighten the president.

“Maybe it would give him a little bit of a soul? It’s hard not to feel things when you’re watching our performance,” Deneé Benton of “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” said.

Corey Hawkins, who was nominated for his work in “Six Degrees of Separation,” suggested that Trump should see his play “because it’s about connection. It’s about reaching out, and it’s about seeing each other for who we are, and it’s about honesty, and it’s about love. I think our country could stand to use a lot of that right now.”

And although Trump has called the Broadway smash musical “Hamilton” “highly overrated,” Leslie Odom Jr., who originated the role of the musical’s antagonist Aaron Burr, said he would love for the president to experience the show, adding, “I love the message of that show. Obviously I put my whole heart behind the message of that show. I believe that that show speaks for itself.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

1 Comment

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. eddie willers says:
    June 15, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    I am losing all respect for women who casually throw the f-word around. Are there no Democrats with decorum anymore?

    Reply

More Legit News from Variety

Loading
ad