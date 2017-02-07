“Love Never Dies,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to his long-running smash musical “The Phantom of the Opera,” will play the Hollywood Pantages next season, where a new national touring production of the show appears on a full slate that will also include tours of Broadway hits “Aladdin,” “The Color Purple,” “Waitress” and “On Your Feet!” — as well as Lloyd Webber’s newest title, “School of Rock.”

The 2010 premiere of “Love Never Dies” floundered in London and the show never made it to Broadway, but it found success when director Simon Phillips (“Priscilla Queen of the Desert”) staged a separate version of it in Australia in 2011. Phillips will also direct the new tour that will get “Love Never Dies” to the U.S. for the first time, with the L.A. stop slated to play the Pantages April 3-22, 2018 before a second dose of Lloyd Webber with “School of Rock,” landing at the Pantages May 3-27, 2018.

Prior to that, Disney’s hit “Aladdin” (Jan. 10-March 31, 2018) will stop at the L.A. venue, while the Tony-winning revival of “The Color Purple” (May 29-June 17, 2018), Estefan bio-musical “On Your Feet!” (July 6-29, 2018) and the recently-recouped “Waitress” (Aug 2-26, 2018) will have stints later in the year. Before all that, the Pantages’ fall 2017 calendar is already booked with “Hamilton.”