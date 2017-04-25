Outer Critics Circle Nominations: ‘Anastasia,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!’ Lead the Pack (Full List)

New musical “Anastasia” and the megaselling revival of “Hello, Dolly!” with Bette Midler took the lead in the nominations for the 2017 Outer Critics Circle Awards, with Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman’s “Indecent” at the front of the pack of play nominees. Actors on the nominations list include Midler, Daniel Craig (“Othello”), Allison Janney (“Six Degrees of Separation”), Nathan Lane (“The Front Page”) and “War Paint” leads Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole.

“Anastasia” racked up 13 noms, with “Dolly!” taking ten and “Indecent” scoring seven. The Off Broadway musical “The Band’s Visit,” which is hoping for a move to Broadway based on its Off Broadway success, notched seven, as did sleeper-hit musical “Come From Away.”

Made up of journalists who cover Broadway and Off Broadway theater for outlets based outside of New York, the Outer Critics often deviate from the trends and voting patterns that are established in the subsequent weeks of the theater trophy season. That’s usuallyt due to the fact that in many years, the season’s biggest frontrunners aren’t eligible for OCC consideration because they had previously been in the mix in prior seasons for their earlier Off Broadway incarnations.

This year, big titles “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” weren’t considered for that reason; nor was “In Transit.” New elements in Broadway transfers were considered, however, which resulted in three nods in design categories for “Great Comet.”

Despite being an imperfect bellwether for the Tonys, the OCC noms and awards can offer an early glimpse of shows attracting heat, especially beyond the season’s obvious frontrunners, and could also offer insight into what shows will have real legs in the markets beyond New York. The freshly opened “Anastasia,” for instance, has so far flexed impressive muscle at the box office, and looks poised to do good business on the road.

Winners of the 2017 Outer Critics Circles Awards will be announced May 8, with statuettes to be handed out at a May 25 ceremony at Sardi’s. The full list of 2016-17 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations follows.

OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY PLAY

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Indecent

Oslo

Sweat

OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL

Anastasia

A Bronx Tale

Come From Away

Groundhog Day

Holiday Inn

OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

If I Forget

Incognito

A Life

Linda

Love, Love, Love

OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

The Band’s Visit

Hadestown

Himself and Nora

Kid Victory

Spamilton

OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Terrence McNally Anastasia

Itamar Moses The Band’s Visit

Chazz Palminteri A Bronx Tale

Danny Rubin Groundhog Day

Irene Sankoff & David Hein Come From Away

OUTSTANDING NEW SCORE (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Stephen Flaherty & Lynn Ahrens Anastasia

Alan Menken & Glenn Slater A Bronx Tale

Tim Minchin Groundhog Day

Irene Sankoff & David Hein Come From Away

David Yazbek The Band’s Visit

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

The Front Page

Jitney

The Little Foxes

Othello

The Price

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Finian’s Rainbow

Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Sunset Boulevard

Sweeney Todd

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A PLAY

Lila Neugebauer The Wolves

Jack O’Brien The Front Page

Daniel Sullivan The Little Foxes

Rebecca Taichman Indecent

Kate Whoriskey Sweat

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL

Christopher Ashley Come From Away

David Cromer The Band’s Visit

Darko Tresnjak Anastasia

Matthew Warchus Groundhog Day

Jerry Zaks Hello, Dolly!

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHER

Andy Blankenbuehler Bandstand

Warren Carlyle Hello, Dolly!

Savion Glover Shuffle Along

Kelly Devine Come From Away

Denis Jones Holiday Inn

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN (Play or Musical)

Alexander Dodge Anastasia

Nigel Hook The Play That Goes Wrong

Mimi Lien Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Scott Pask The Little Foxes

Douglas W. Schmidt The Front Page

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN (Play or Musical)

Linda Cho Anastasia

Susan Hilferty Present Laughter

Santo Loquasto Hello, Dolly!

Ann Roth Shuffle Along

Catherine Zuber War Paint

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN (Play or Musical)

Christopher Akerlind Indecent

Donald Holder Anastasia

Natasha Katz Hello, Dolly!

Bradley King Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Kenneth Posner War Paint

OUTSTANDING PROJECTION DESIGN (Play or Musical)

Duncan McLean Privacy

Jared Mezzocchi Vietgone

Benjamin Pearcy for 59 Productions Oslo

Aaron Rhyne Anastasia

Tal Yarden Indecent

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN (Play or Musical)

Gareth Fry & Pete Malkin The Encounter

Gareth Owen Come From Away

Nicholas Pope Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Matt Stine Sweeney Todd

Nevin Steinberg Bandstand

OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRATIONS

Doug Besterman Anastasia

Larry Blank Holiday Inn

Bill Elliott & Greg Anthony Rassen Bandstand

Larry Hochman Hello, Dolly!

Jamshied Sharifi The Band’s Visit

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Daniel Craig Othello

Michael Emerson Wakey, Wakey

Kevin Kline Present Laughter

David Oyelowo Othello

David Hyde Pierce A Life

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Janie Dee Linda

Sally Field The Glass Menagerie

Allison Janney Six Degrees of Separation

Laura Linney The Little Foxes

Laurie Metcalf A Doll’s House, Part 2



OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Christian Borle Falsettos

Nick Cordero A Bronx Tale

Andy Karl Groundhog Day

David Hyde Pierce Hello, Dolly!

Tony Shalhoub The Band’s Visit

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Christy Altomare Anastasia

Christine Ebersole War Paint

Katrina Lenk The Band’s Visit

Patti LuPone War Paint

Bette Midler Hello, Dolly!

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Michael Aronov Oslo

Danny DeVito The Price

Nathan Lane The Front Page

Richard Thomas The Little Foxes

Richard Topol Indecent

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Johanna Day Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell A Doll’s House, Part 2

Katrina Lenk Indecent

Nana Mensah Man From Nebraska

Cynthia Nixon The Little Foxes

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

John Bolton Anastasia

Jeffry Denman Kid Victory

Gavin Creel Hello, Dolly!

Shuler Hensley Sweet Charity

Andrew Rannells Falsettos

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kate Baldwin Hello, Dolly!

Stephanie J. Block Falsettos

Jenn Colella Come From Away

Caroline O’Connor Anastasia

Mary Beth Peil Anastasia

OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE

Ed Dixon Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose

Marin Ireland On the Exhale

Sarah Jones Sell / Buy / Date

Judith Light All the Ways to Say I Love You

Simon McBurney The Encounter

JOHN GASSNER AWARD

(Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)

Jaclyn Backhaus Men on Boats

Sarah DeLappe The Wolves

Paola Lázaro Tell Hector I Miss Him

Qui Nguyen Vietgone

Bess Wohl Small Mouth Sounds