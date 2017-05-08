‘Hello, Dolly!’ and ‘Come From Away’ Lead Outer Critics Circle Awards (Full List)

The megaselling revival of “Hello, Dolly!” and the sleeper success “Come From Away” walked away with five awards each from the Outer Critics Circle Awards, underscoring each show’s status as a contender to watch in the upcoming races in the Tony Awards.

Some of the Tony season’s big frontrunners — notably “Dear Evan Hansen” and many elements of “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” — weren’t eligible for the OCC Awards this year since they were considered last season in their Off Broadway incarnations. That left “Come From Away” to earn five honors including new Broadway musical, book (Irene Sankoff and David Hein), director (Christopher Ashley), featured actress (Jenn Colella) and sound design (Garth Owen).

“Dolly!,” which is the clear frontrunner in the Tony race for best revival, earned top musical revival as well as acting awards for star Bette Midler and featured actor Gavin Creel, among other awards. Tony nominated play “Oslo,” fresh off its win in the same category at the Lortel Awards, took the title for top Broadway play.

The winning actors at the OCCs made for a starry list that started with Midler and included Kevin Kline (“Present Laughter”), Laura Linney, Cynthia Nixon (both for “The Little Foxes”) and Danny DeVito (“The Price”).

The 67th annual Outer Critics Circle Awards were announced May 8 ahead of a ceremony set for May 25 at Sardi’s. The full list of winners follows.

Outer Critics Circle 2016-2017 Awards

OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY PLAY
Oslo

OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL
Come From Away

OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY PLAY
If I Forget

OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL
The Band’s Visit

OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL
(Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Irene Sankoff & David Hein     Come From Away

OUTSTANDING NEW SCORE
(Broadway or Off-Broadway)
David Yazbek     The Band’s Visit
 
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY
(Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Jitney

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
(Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Hello, Dolly!

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A PLAY
Rebecca Taichman     Indecent

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL
Christopher Ashley     Come From Away

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHER
Warren Carlyle     Hello, Dolly!

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
(Play or Musical)
Mimi Lien     Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
(Play or Musical)
Catherine Zuber     War Paint

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN
(Play or Musical)
Bradley King     Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
 
OUTSTANDING PROJECTION DESIGN
(Play or Musical)
Aaron Rhyne     Anastasia

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN
(Play or Musical)
Gareth Owen     Come From Away

OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRATIONS
Larry Hochman     Hello, Dolly!

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Kevin Kline     Present Laughter

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Laura Linney     The Little Foxes

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Andy Karl     Groundhog Day

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Bette Midler     Hello, Dolly!

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Danny DeVito     The Price

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Cynthia Nixon     The Little Foxes    

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Gavin Creel     Hello, Dolly!

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Jenn Colella     Come From Away

OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE
Simon McBurney     The Encounter

JOHN GASSNER AWARD
(Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)
Bess Wohl     Small Mouth Sounds

