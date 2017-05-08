‘Hello, Dolly!’ and ‘Come From Away’ Lead Outer Critics Circle Awards (Full List)

The megaselling revival of “Hello, Dolly!” and the sleeper success “Come From Away” walked away with five awards each from the Outer Critics Circle Awards, underscoring each show’s status as a contender to watch in the upcoming races in the Tony Awards.
Some of the Tony season’s big frontrunners — notably “Dear Evan Hansen” and many elements of “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” — weren’t eligible for the OCC Awards this year since they were considered last season in their Off Broadway incarnations. That left “Come From Away” to earn five honors including new Broadway musical, book (Irene Sankoff and David Hein), director (Christopher Ashley), featured actress (Jenn Colella) and sound design (Garth Owen).
“Dolly!,” which is the clear frontrunner in the Tony race for best revival, earned top musical revival as well as acting awards for star Bette Midler and featured actor Gavin Creel, among other awards. Tony nominated play “Oslo,” fresh off its win in the same category at the Lortel Awards, took the title for top Broadway play.
The winning actors at the OCCs made for a starry list that started with Midler and included Kevin Kline (“Present Laughter”), Laura Linney, Cynthia Nixon (both for “The Little Foxes”) and Danny DeVito (“The Price”).
The 67th annual Outer Critics Circle Awards were announced May 8 ahead of a ceremony set for May 25 at Sardi’s. The full list of winners follows.
Outer Critics Circle 2016-2017 Awards
OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY PLAY
Oslo
OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL
Come From Away
OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY PLAY
If I Forget
OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL
The Band’s Visit
OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL
(Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Irene Sankoff & David Hein Come From Away
OUTSTANDING NEW SCORE
(Broadway or Off-Broadway)
David Yazbek The Band’s Visit
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY
(Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Jitney
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
(Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Hello, Dolly!
OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A PLAY
Rebecca Taichman Indecent
OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL
Christopher Ashley Come From Away
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHER
Warren Carlyle Hello, Dolly!
OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
(Play or Musical)
Mimi Lien Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
(Play or Musical)
Catherine Zuber War Paint
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN
(Play or Musical)
Bradley King Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
OUTSTANDING PROJECTION DESIGN
(Play or Musical)
Aaron Rhyne Anastasia
OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN
(Play or Musical)
Gareth Owen Come From Away
OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRATIONS
Larry Hochman Hello, Dolly!
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Kevin Kline Present Laughter
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Laura Linney The Little Foxes
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Andy Karl Groundhog Day
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Bette Midler Hello, Dolly!
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Danny DeVito The Price
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Cynthia Nixon The Little Foxes
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Gavin Creel Hello, Dolly!
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Jenn Colella Come From Away
OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE
Simon McBurney The Encounter
JOHN GASSNER AWARD
(Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)
Bess Wohl Small Mouth Sounds