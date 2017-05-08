‘Hello, Dolly!’ and ‘Come From Away’ Lead Outer Critics Circle Awards (Full List)

The megaselling revival of “Hello, Dolly!” and the sleeper success “Come From Away” walked away with five awards each from the Outer Critics Circle Awards, underscoring each show’s status as a contender to watch in the upcoming races in the Tony Awards.

Some of the Tony season’s big frontrunners — notably “Dear Evan Hansen” and many elements of “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” — weren’t eligible for the OCC Awards this year since they were considered last season in their Off Broadway incarnations. That left “Come From Away” to earn five honors including new Broadway musical, book (Irene Sankoff and David Hein), director (Christopher Ashley), featured actress (Jenn Colella) and sound design (Garth Owen).

“Dolly!,” which is the clear frontrunner in the Tony race for best revival, earned top musical revival as well as acting awards for star Bette Midler and featured actor Gavin Creel, among other awards. Tony nominated play “Oslo,” fresh off its win in the same category at the Lortel Awards, took the title for top Broadway play.

The winning actors at the OCCs made for a starry list that started with Midler and included Kevin Kline (“Present Laughter”), Laura Linney, Cynthia Nixon (both for “The Little Foxes”) and Danny DeVito (“The Price”).

The 67th annual Outer Critics Circle Awards were announced May 8 ahead of a ceremony set for May 25 at Sardi’s. The full list of winners follows.

Outer Critics Circle 2016-2017 Awards

OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY PLAY

Oslo

OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL

Come From Away



OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

If I Forget

OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

The Band’s Visit



OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL

(Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Irene Sankoff & David Hein Come From Away



OUTSTANDING NEW SCORE

(Broadway or Off-Broadway)

David Yazbek The Band’s Visit



OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

(Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Jitney



OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

(Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Hello, Dolly!

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A PLAY

Rebecca Taichman Indecent

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL

Christopher Ashley Come From Away



OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHER

Warren Carlyle Hello, Dolly!

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Mimi Lien Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812



OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Catherine Zuber War Paint



OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Bradley King Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812



OUTSTANDING PROJECTION DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Aaron Rhyne Anastasia



OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Gareth Owen Come From Away



OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRATIONS

Larry Hochman Hello, Dolly!



OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Kevin Kline Present Laughter

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Laura Linney The Little Foxes

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Andy Karl Groundhog Day

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Bette Midler Hello, Dolly!

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Danny DeVito The Price

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Cynthia Nixon The Little Foxes



OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Gavin Creel Hello, Dolly!



OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Jenn Colella Come From Away

OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE

Simon McBurney The Encounter



JOHN GASSNER AWARD

(Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)

Bess Wohl Small Mouth Sounds