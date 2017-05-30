Gloria Estefan Musical ‘On Your Feet!’ to Close on Broadway in August

“On Your Feet!,” the Broadway bio-musical based on the lives and music of Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, will finish up its Broadway run this summer, in advance of a North American tour and an international premiere, both coming later this year.

The musical, which was a strong seller in the initial months of a Broadway run that began in October 2015, has seen weekly grosses slacken notably in more recent weeks. The production, which hasn’t yet recouped its initial investment, will stick around on Broadway through the tourism-fueled weeks of the summer in order to pull in as much Broadway revenue as it can before it shutters.

The national tour of “On Your Feet!,” currently mapped out for 80 stops around the country, will have its opening run in the Estefans’ home city of Miami starting Oct. 5 (following a preview run in Buffalo). The first international production — ahead of planned stagings in Spain, Mexico and Japan, among other countries — will open in Utrecht Oct. 29.

With a score drawn from the work of the Estefans and the Miami Sound Machine and a book by “Birdman” Oscar winner Alex Dinelaris, “On Your Feet!” tells the life stories of both Gloria and Emilio Estefan, including Gloria Estefan’s fight to walk again after a bus accident. Jerry Mitchell (“Kinky Boots!”) directs, with choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Produced by James L. Nederlander, Estefan Enterprises and Bernie Yuman, “On Your Feet!” will close Aug. 20 at Broadway’s Marquis Theater.