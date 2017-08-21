Broadway Box Office: ‘On Your Feet!’ Congas Away With a Sales Spike

Most of the Broadway box office found itself in the grip of the usual late-August slowdown last week — but not “On Your Feet!,” the bio-musical about Gloria Estefan and her producer-husband Emilio Estefan, which saw sales spike in its last days on the boards.

Propelled by last-minute business before the production shuttered Aug. 20, “On Your Feet!” ($1,207,439) jumped 15% (or more than $150,000) to its highest tally since the year-end holidays. The show started off strong back when it opened in October 2015, but over the last year has softened significantly. The production hasn’t announced a recoupment, but producers of the show stand to make back additional money with the musical’s upcoming tour.

Also rising last week was “Dear Evan Hansen” ($1,715,019), the Tony champ that has posted huge numbers for a show in a theater with fewer than 1,000 seats. But that was about it for productions posting gains last week. Most individual titles saw sales slip thanks to city tourism in its seasonal decline, although there were no dips big enough to raise major red flags.

At the top of the chart, “Hamilton” ($2,969,573), “Hello, Dolly!” ($2,205,028) and “The Lion King” ($2,147,648) remained in the lead. Further down the chart, “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” ($888,427) drop by about 10%, in the wake of a bump that had come after the recent casting controversy, while Michael Moore’s “The Terms of My Surrender” ($410,588) — in the news last week for the spontaneous rally on which Moore led one of his audiences — held steady.

The overall Broadway cume rang in at $28.7 million for 30 shows on the boards, down $1.6 million from the previous frame. Attendance declined 13,000 to 247,074.