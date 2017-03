“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” the West End megahit that will apparate on Broadway next year, earned 11 nominations for the 2017 Olivier Awards, racking up a record haul for a new play at the London equivalent of the Tony Awards. Another Broadway-bound musical, “Groundhog Day,” snagged eight nods.

“Harry Potter” bagged nominations including best play, director (John Tiffany), actor (Jamie Parker, who plays Harry) and supporting actress (Noma Dumezweni as Hermione), as well as design awards. “Groundhog Day,” beginning Broadway performances later this month, is up for best musical as well as best director (Matthew Warchus) and best actor (Andy Karl, who’ll star on Broadway).

Tiffany is also nominated in the directing category for “The Glass Menagerie,” the West End incarnation of the 2013 Broadway production; Cherry Jones, reprising the role she played in New York, scored an acting nod. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber nabbed noms for three separate musicals: “School of Rock,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Sunset Boulevard.”

Notable names among the acting nominations include Glenn Close for “Sunset Boulevard,” the revival that originated in London before its current run on Broadway; Ian McKellen earning his 10th Olivier nomination with “No Man’s Land,” a show in which he also appeared on Broadway; Amber Riley, the “Glee” star who earned raves in “Dreamgirls”; and Ed Harris for “Buried Child,” the production that initially launched at Off Broadway’s New Group.

The 2017 Olivier Awards will be handed out April 9 at Royal Albert Hall. The full list of 2017 nominations follows.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Ian Bartholomew for Half A Sixpence at Noël Coward Theatre

Adam J Bernard for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre

Ben Hunter for The Girls at Phoenix Theatre

Andrew Langtree for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Haydn Gwynne for The Threepenny Opera at National Theatre – Olivier

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Murder Ballad at Arts Theatre

Rebecca Trehearn for Show Boat at New London Theatre

Emma Williams for Half A Sixpence at Noël Coward Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Music

Dreamgirls – Music by Henry Krieger at Savoy Theatre

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child – Composer and Arranger: Imogen Heap at Palace Theatre

Jesus Christ Superstar – The band and company creating the gig-like rock vibe of the original concept album of Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

School Of Rock The Musical – Three children’s bands who play instruments live every night at New London Theatre

Best New Dance Production

Betroffenheit by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young at Sadler’s Wells

Blak Whyte Gray by Boy Blue Entertainment at Barbican Theatre

Giselle by Akram Khan and English National Ballet at Sadler’s Wells

My Mother, My Dog And CLOWNS! by Michael Clark at Barbican Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for their London season at Sadler’s Wells

Luke Ahmet for The Creation by Rambert at Sadler’s Wells

English National Ballet for expanding the variety of their repertoire with Giselle and She Said at Sadler’s Wells

Best Entertainment and Family

Cinderella at London Palladium

David Baddiel – My Family: Not The Sitcom at Vaudeville Theatre

Peter Pan at National Theatre – Olivier

The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells

Best Theatre Choreographer

Matthew Bourne for The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Steven Hoggett for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Drew McOnie for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

Funny Girl at Savoy Theatre

Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Show Boat at New London Theatre

Sunset Boulevard at London Coliseum

Best Actor in a Musical

David Fynn for School Of Rock The Musical at New London Theatre

Tyrone Huntley for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Andy Karl for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Charlie Stemp for Half A Sixpence at Noël Coward Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Glenn Close for Sunset Boulevard at London Coliseum

“The Girls” – Debbie Chazen, Sophie-Louise Dann, Michele Dotrice, Claire Machin, Claire Moore and Joanna Riding – for The Girls at Phoenix Theatre

Amber Riley for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre

Sheridan Smith for Funny Girl at Savoy Theatre

Best Revival

The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre

This House at Garrick Theatre

Travesties at Apollo Theatre

Yerma at Young Vic

Best New Comedy

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery at Criterion Theatre

Nice Fish at Harold Pinter Theatre

Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour at National Theatre – Dorfman

The Truth at Wyndham’s Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

Cuttin’ It at The Maria, Young Vic

The Government Inspector at Theatre Royal Stratford East

The Invisible Hand at Tricycle Theatre

It Is Easy To Be Dead at Trafalgar Studios 2

Rotterdam at Trafalgar Studios 2

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

Neil Austin for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Lee Curran for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Natasha Katz for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre

Hugh Vanstone for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Best Sound Design

Paul Arditti for Amadeus at National Theatre – Olivier

Adam Cork for Travesties at Apollo Theatre

Gareth Fry for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Nick Lidster for Autograph for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Best Costume Design

Gregg Barnes for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre

Hugh Durrant for Cinderella at London Palladium

Rob Howell for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Bob Crowley for Disney’s Aladdin at Prince Edward Theatre

Bob Crowley for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre

Rob Howell for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Christine Jones for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Freddie Fox for Travesties at Apollo Theatre

Brian J. Smith for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre

Rafe Spall for Hedda Gabler at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Melissa Allan, Caroline Deyga, Kirsty Findlay, Karen Fishwick, Kirsty MacLaren, Frances Mayli McCann, Joanne McGuinness and Dawn Sievewright for Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour at National Theatre – Dorfman

Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Clare Foster for Travesties at Apollo Theatre

Kate O’Flynn for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre

Best New Opera Production

4.48 Psychosis at Lyric Hammersmith

Akhnaten at London Coliseum

Così Fan Tutte at Royal Opera House

Lulu at London Coliseum

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Renée Fleming for her performance in Der Rosenkavalier at Royal Opera House

Stuart Skelton for his performance in Tristan And Isolde at London Coliseum

Mark Wigglesworth for his conducting of Don Giovanni and Lulu at London Coliseum

Best Actor

Ed Harris for Buried Child at Trafalgar Studios 1

Tom Hollander for Travesties at Apollo Theatre

Ian McKellen for No Man’s Land at Wyndham’s Theatre

Jamie Parker for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Best Actress

Glenda Jackson for King Lear at The Old Vic

Cherry Jones for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre

Billie Piper for Yerma at Young Vic

Ruth Wilson for Hedda Gabler at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Best Director

Simon Stone for Yerma at Young Vic

John Tiffany for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

John Tiffany for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre

Matthew Warchus for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Virgin Atlantic Best New Play

Elegy at Donmar Warehouse

The Flick at National Theatre – Dorfman

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

One Night In Miami… at Donmar Warehouse

Mastercard Best New Musical

Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre

The Girls at Phoenix Theatre

Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

School Of Rock The Musical at New London Theatre