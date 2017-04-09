Forget the Triwizard Tournament and the Hogwarts House Cup, Harry Potter has arguably won an ever bigger prize. The West End production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” due on Broadway next year, has broken the record for most wins at the Olivier Awards in London, racking up nine trophies at the April 9 ceremony.

With a haul that included best new play, best actor and best director, the production surpassed both “Matilda” and “The Curious Incident of the Dog In the Night Time,” each of which collected seven awards in their time.

The overriding success of “Harry Potter,” winning all but two of its 11 nominations, could be seen as the Society of London Theatre recognizing the debt it owes to a show that has raised the profile of live theater in the U.K .and drawn new audiences to the West End.

Those crowds will find rich pickings there, as a spread of musical theater winners makes clear. Tim Minchin’s “Groundhog Day” took the spoils for best new musical, with a win for its leading man Andy Karl (who’s currently appearing in the Broadway staging of the musical), while “Glee” star Amber Riley won best actress for her performance as Effie White in “Dreamgirls.”

However, the prospect of a “Harry Potter” landslide became apparent within half an hour, with a clean sweep of design awards for lighting (Neil Austin), sound (Gareth Fry), set (Christine Jones) and costume (Katrina Lindsay). Within 15 minutes, it had added two more, as Anthony Boyle and Noma Dumezweni picked up both prizes for supporting performances as Scorpius Malfoy and Hermione Grainger respectively.

The record tally was in the bag before the half-way point. Jamie Parker, last seen on Broadway in “The History Boys,” took best actor before the British playwright Jack Thorne collected best new play, reading out a statement from J.K. Rowling in the process.

John Tiffany completed the set immediately after the ceremony’s intermission, winning best director. But that was it for the show’s winning streak: It lost out in its final two categories.

That might have put a slight dampener on producer Sonia Friedman’s evening, but for “Dreamgirls” two wins — Adam J. Bernard taking best supporting actor, in addition to Riley’s prize – and best new comedy for Lee Hall’s “Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour,” which Friedman will transfer to the West End next summer.

It was left to the Young Vic to fly the flag for subsidized theater. Simon Stone’s production of “Yerma” was named best revival, winning a well-deserved best actress award for Billie Piper, the former pop star who gave an excoriating performance as Lorca’s anti-heroine.

The full list of 2017 Olivier Awards winners follows.

Best Actress

Billie Piper for Yerma at Young Vic

Best New Comedy

Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour at National Theatre – Dorfman

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

Rotterdam at Trafalgar Studios 2

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

Neil Austin for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Best Sound Design

Gareth Fry for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Best Costume Design

Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Christine Jones for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Best New Opera Production

Akhnaten at London Coliseum

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Mark Wigglesworth for his conducting of Don Giovanni and Lulu at London Coliseum

Best Revival

Yerma at Young Vic

Best Actor

Jamie Parker for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Virgin Atlantic Best New Play

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Best Director

John Tiffany for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Best New Dance Production

Betroffenheit by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young at Sadler’s Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

English National Ballet for expanding the variety of their repertoire with Akram Khan’s Giselle and She Said at Sadler’s Wells

Best Theatre Choreographer

Matthew Bourne for The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Music

School Of Rock The Musical – Three children’s bands who play instruments live every night at New London Theatre

Best Entertainment and Family

Matthew Bourne’s production of The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Adam J Bernard for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Rebecca Trehearn for Show Boat at New London Theatre

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Andy Karl for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Best Actress in a Musical

Amber Riley for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre

Mastercard Best New Musical

Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Special Award Winner

Kenneth Branagh