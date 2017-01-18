“Oh, Hello on Broadway,” the stage show based on characters created by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, has recouped its $2.9 million capitalization, according to producers, moving the show into the black just before the production finishes off its limited run Jan. 22.

A loose-limbed evening of character-based comedy,”Oh, Hello” seemed a risky proposition for Broadway, where the best-selling nonmusicals usually prove to be familiar titles featuring big-name stars (such as “The Front Page,” which became the first show of the season to recoup thanks in part to a starry cast led by Nathan Lane). But “Oh, Hello,” and its altacocker headliners Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland — played by Kroll and Mulaney — found a niche with the comedy crowd, thanks in part to a buzz-building run Off Broadway and a pre-existing fanbase seeded via Comedy Central appearances and online videos.

Producers and marketers of the show noted that the production’s prime demographic were men below the age of 34 — a sharp contrast from the rest of Broadway, which traditionally counts middle-aged females as its target audience. Through out its run, the production also got periodic digital-PR boosts from videos of its nightly special guests, who have included Aziz Ansari, Will Ferrell, Amy Schumer, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey and Stephen Colbert.

“Oh, Hello,” which has so far grossed about $9 million since it began performances Sept. 23, will be filmed Thursday and Friday for broadcast at a future date, with exact details still to be set. Backed by a team of producers led by Patrick Catullo and Marcia Goldberg, “Oh, Hello” wraps up Jan. 22, making way for “The Play That Goes Wrong” later this spring at the Lyceum Theater.