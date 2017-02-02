The New York Comedy Festival has found a new network partner in TBS, the Turner cabler that will integrate its talent into the festival — including Conan O’Brien, whose latenight show “Conan” will tape at New York’s Apollo Theater for one week during the fest.

TBS’ “Conan” has previously played the Apollo, having originated from the uptown Manhattan theater over a week last fall. The parent network signs on to the 13-year-old NYCF as TBS has begun to build buzz in the last year with newer, comedy-centric series including “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “Search Party” and “People of Earth.” The net said it plans to incorporate the festival into both its linear and digital programming, while at the same time getting a first look at festival talent that might yield future development deals.

Founded in 2004 by Carolines on Broadway owner Caroline Hirsch, NYCF showcases more than 200 comedians across 60 shows in venues all around New York City. Previous editions have showcased top comedy names including Larry David, Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, Aziz Ansari and Tig Notaro, among others. The fest’s annual “Stand Up to Comedy” event benefits the Bob Woodruff Foundation with a starry performance that in past years has featured Jerry Seinfeld and Bruce Springsteen.

NYCF was formerly presented in partnership with Comedy Central. Now produced by Carolines on Broadway in association with TBS, the 2017 New York Comedy Festival runs Nov. 7-12.