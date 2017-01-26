New Dramatists has named producer Daryl Roth and playwright Paula Vogel as the 2017 recipients of the organization’s Distinguished Achievement Awards.

The honors are handed out every spring at the nonprofit’s awards luncheon, which has become one of the stops in the theater industry’s annual awards circuit. This year the trophies go to longtime producer Roth (“Kinky Boots,” “The Normal Heart”) and to playwright Vogel, who won a Pulitzer for her play “How I Learned to Drive” and was formerly the chair at Yale School of Drama.

This spring, Roth is producing the Broadway transfer of Vogel’s latest play, “Indecent,” which bowed last season at Off Broadway’s Vineyard Theater. The show follows the backstage tale of the real-life 1922 play “God of Vengeance,” about a family that runs a brothel out of their basement.

Founded in 1949, the nonprofit New Dramatists provides developmental support for playwrights with a signature seven-year residency program that encompasses some 50 writers at any one time. Past residents have included Lynn Nottage, August Wilson, Quiara Alegria Hudes and John Guare, while current names on the roster include Annie Baker, Lucas Hnath and Samuel D. Baker.

The New Dramatists spring luncheon is set for May 16 at the New York Marriott Marquis in midtown Manhattan. The Broadway staging of “Indecent,” produced by Roth and written by Vogel, opens at the Cort Theater April 18.