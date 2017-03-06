“My Fair Lady,” the well-known musical that hasn’t been seen on Broadway in almost 25 years, has set dates for a Broadway return next year in a Lincoln Center Theater production to be directed by Bartlett Sher, the Tony-winning director behind LCT’s successful revivals of “South Pacific” and “The King and I.”

“My Fair Lady” hasn’t played Broadway since a 1993 revival that starred Richard Chamberlain and Melissa Errico. Given the title’s high familiarity quotient, the new revival seemingly has the potential to become one of the tentpole productions of the 2017-18 season.

No casting for the new staging has yet been set, although it’s worth noting that both Sher and LCT frequently work with actress Kelli O’Hara, who starred in LCT’s “The Light in the Piazza” as well as “South Pacific” and “King and I,” for which she won a Tony Award. O’Hara seems a contender for the role of Eliza Doolittle; the male lead, Henry Higgins, also has the potential for star casting.

The musical’s storyline follows London flower girl Eliza as she is given life-changing speech lessons by an arrogant professor of elocution. Considered one of the peak achievements of the Broadway Golden Age, the play is based on the George Bernard Shaw play “Pygmalion.”

LCT will present the production in association with Nederlander Presentations, a producing arm of the Nederlander Organization, which owns nine Broadway houses. (The Nederlander Org could, theoretically, offer an alternate venue for “My Fair Lady” should it prove successful enough for a long run; LCT’s prior longrunners, however, have camped out at the campus’ Vivian Beaumont Theater for lengthy stays).

“My Fair Lady” begins previews March 22, 2018, ahead of an April 19, 2018 opening.