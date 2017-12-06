TV Veteran Michelle Lee Joins Apple Worldwide Video

Programming veteran Michelle Lee has joined Apple’s venture into scripted television content.

Lee has been named a creative executive at Apple Worldwide Video, the unit tasked with leading Apple’s push into series programming. She will report to Matt Cherniss, who in August joined Apple.

Since 2012, Lee has served as producing partner to Emmy-winning writer and showrunner Jason Katims at Universal Television-based True Jack Productions. There Lee developed and executive produced multiple series, including the upcoming “Rise” for NBC, “The Path” for Hulu, “About a Boy” for NBC, and “Pure Genius” for CBS. She previously worked for producers Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, and began her career as a TV executive at the Mark Gordon Company.

Apple has been steadily building out its television content team since June, when it hired longtime Sony Pictures Television executives Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht to oversee a new programming unit. Cherniss later joined from WGN America as development head, with Amazon Studios exec Morgan Wandell coming aboard in October to lead international development.

Last month, Apple announced its first two scripted series efforts: a network morning-show drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and a revival of Steve Spielberg’s anthology series “Amazing Stories.”