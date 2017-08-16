Michael Moore Calls All Trump Supporters ‘Racist’ Following Trump Tower Protest (Watch)

Following the rally and vigil he led after the performance of his Broadway show Aug. 15, Michael Moore appeared on CNN for an explosive interview with Don Lemon in which he equated support for Donald Trump with racism.

“If you vote for a racist, what are you then? Because it sure sounds like racism to me,” he told Lemon during the late-night interview, after Moore and Mark Ruffalo protested outside Trump Tower with the audience of his current Broadway show. “He’s absolutely a racist,” Moore added of Trump, saying later in the interview, “If you still support the racist, you are the racist.”

The appearance on CNN came the day of President Trump’s controversial press conference, at which Trump reiterated remarks that blamed “both sides” for the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va. between white supremacists and counter-protesters. The rally and vigil after Moore’s show was also a vigil for Heather Heyer, the woman who died in a car attack Aug. 12.

In the interview, Moore also likened Trump supporters to rape enablers, in a rhetorical move over which Lemon expressed discomfort. The anchor also pointed out the controversial nature of Moore’s comments overall. “You know you’re gonna get a lot of blowback for that, right?” he asked Moore toward the end of their conversation.

Moore has two performances of his Broadway show, “The Terms of My Surrender,” scheduled for Aug. 16, starting with the afternoon matinee. It’s not yet clear whether those shows will include any kind of political actions.