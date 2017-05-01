Michael Moore Aims to ‘Bring Down’ President Trump With Broadway Show

Michael Moore is taking aim at Donald Trump from a Broadway stage, bringing his solo show, “Michael Moore on Broadway: The Terms of My Surrender” to the Belasco Theater.

Michael Mayer, the director behind Tony-winning productions of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and “Spring Awakening,” will direct the show, set to begin previews in July.

Moore described “Terms of My Surrender” as a entirely new piece, separate from the live show that was the subject of his film “Michael Moore in Trumpland.” He’ll respond to the news of the day during the show, and sometime incorporate guest appearances.

The goal is to destabilize Trump and his administration through satire. “We need an army of satirists,” he said. “His Achilles heel is his very, very thin skin.”

The director-performer added that the production would reserve the presidential box at the Belasco for Trump at every performance. “It will sit empty until he sits there. I hope he comes to see it, or his family. Or Mike Pence. We won’t boo him!” he joked, referring to an incident last fall when Pence’s attendance at “Hamilton” elicited Bronx cheers.

“It’s a 12 week limited run. I would like Trump to have the same thing,” Moore continued. “I really am in a take-no-prisoners mode right now.”

Although contemporary politics is relatively common in smaller-scale Off Broadway productions, its extremely rare for large-scale stage shows to tackle sitting presidents.

The closest Broadway has come in recent years is Will Ferrell’s George W. Bush comedy “You’re Welcome America. A Final Night With George W Bush,” which began previews the day his successor, Barack Obama, was inaugurated in early 2009.

“The Terms of My Surrender” starts performances July 28 prior to an Aug. 10 opening.