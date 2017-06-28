Mercedes Ruehl to Join Michael Urie in Off Broadway ‘Torch Song’

Mercedes Ruehl, the Oscar and Tony winner whose last Broadway outing was the 2009 play “The American Plan,” has joined Second Stage Theater’s upcoming revival of Harvey Fierstein’s “Torch Song,” a revised version of his 1982 success “Torch Song Trilogy.”

Ruehl will play the mother of Arnold, the drag performer to be played by Urie in the new production directed by Moises Kaufman. The actress won an Academy Award for “The Fisher King” in 1992, and on Broadway scored a Tony for “Lost in Yonkers” in 1991.

The production at Second Stage’s Off Broadway space, set for a run this fall, is part of the season that will lead up to the theater company’s Broadway launch with a new revival of Kenneth Lonergan’s “Lobby Hero” starring Michael Cera and Chris Evans. Also on Second Stage’s Off Broadway docket is Bruce Norris’ “A Parallelogram,” to be staged by “Dear Evan Hansen” director Michael Greif.

Urie is currently earning strong reviews in Off Broadway’s “The Government Inspector,” the Red Bull Theater production that will soon transfer to New World Stages for an extended run that ends Aug. 20. “Torch Song” starts previews Sept. 26 ahead of an Oct. 19 opening.